Coronavirus, 410 new infections and six deaths in Fvg

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 6,676 molecular swabs were detected 380 new infections with a positive percentage of 5.69%. I am also 19,126 rapid tests antigenic made, from which they were detected 30 cases (0.16%).

Today there are six deaths: it is a 98-year-old man and a 83-year-old woman from Trieste who died in hospital, an 89-year-old man from Muggia who died at home, a 96-year-old man from Pordenone who died in hospital, a man from 67 years old from Gorizia who died in a facility for the elderly and a 94 year old man from Ronchi dei legionari who died in hospital.

There are 16 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 108 patients in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

The deaths totaled 3,873, with the following territorial subdivision: 855 in Trieste, 2,030 in Udine, 686 in Pordenone and 302 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 111,762, the clinically healed 68, while those in isolation are 2,675.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 118,502 people have been positive (the total number of cases has been reduced by 2 following an antigen test not confirmed by molecular swab and a test removed after the review of the case) with the following territorial subdivision: 25,568 in Trieste, 53,640 in Udine, 23,456 in Pordenone, 14,192 in Gorizia and 1,646 from outside the region.

With regard to the Regional Health Service, the positive results of a doctor, 5 nurses, a technician and a social worker were detected at the Giuliano Isontina university health authority; three nurses, an observer and a technician to the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company; to the Western Friuli Health Authority of an observer, a technician, a midwife and an administrative officer. To these are added two nurses and a technician from Irccs Burlo Garofolo of Trieste.

Finally, as regards the residences for the elderly in the region, 19 cases were detected among the guests (17 in the Pordenone area, one in Trieste and one in the Isonzo area) and 2 cases among operators.