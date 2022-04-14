Coronavirus, 4,122 new cases, average age 46 years. The deaths are eleven





In Tuscany there are 1,041,979 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,122 more than yesterday (1,212 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,910 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 982,406 (94.3% of total cases). Today 5,169 molecular swabs and 22,482 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 5,997 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.7% were positive. The current positives are today 49,908, -0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 783 hospitalized (26 fewer than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 fewer). Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 83.1 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,122 new positives today is approximately 46 years (17% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,212 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,910 by rapid antigenic test). There are 291,785 total cases to date in Florence (1,080 more than yesterday), 72,715 in Prato (218 more), 83,952 in Pistoia (282 more), 50,657 in Massa (233 more), 109,690 in Lucca (374 more), 118,853 in Pisa (542 more), 91,252 in Livorno (448 more), 95,768 in Arezzo (366 more), 71,996 in Siena (310 more), 54,756 in Grosseto (269 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,638 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,539 in the North West, 945 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,216 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,111 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,224 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,925, Lucca with 28,568, the lowest Grosseto with 25,135.

Overall, 49,125 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (61 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 783 (26 less than yesterday, minus 3.2%), 32 in intensive care (3 less than yesterday, minus 8.6%).

The total number of people healed are 982,406 (4,198 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 982,406 (4,198 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 11 people who died are: 6 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Pisa.

9,665 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,045 in Florence, 811 in Prato, 869 in Pistoia, 630 in Massa Carrara, 906 in Lucca, 1,039 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 643 in Arezzo, 519 in Siena, 370 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 261.7 x100,000 residents against 272.1 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (331.9 x100.000), Prato (305.7 x100.000) and Florence (305.0 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (169.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19