Coronavirus, 4,134 new cases, average age 38. There are 5 deaths





In Tuscany there are 884,737 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,134 more than yesterday (1,367 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,767 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 850,244 (96.1% of total cases). Today 7,401 molecular swabs and 22,079 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14% were positive. On the other hand, 7,178 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 57.6% were positive. The currently positive are 25,309 today, + 5.9% compared to yesterday. There are 716 hospitalized (15 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 85.8 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,134 new positives today is approximately 38 years (24% are under 20, 26% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 15% between 60 and 79, 5% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,367 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,767 by rapid antigenic test). There are 256,534 total cases to date in Florence (814 more than yesterday), 65,873 in Prato (149 more), 73,561 in Pistoia (203 more), 41,035 in Massa (251 more), 89,858 in Lucca (536 more), 101,101 in Pisa (503 more), 75,329 in Livorno (383 more), 80,074 in Arezzo (489 more), 57,665 in Siena (442 more), 43,152 in Grosseto (364 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,198 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,641 in the North West, 1,295 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 23,958 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 22,215 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 25,694 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 25,344, Prato with 24,833, the lowest Grosseto with 19,808.

Overall, 24,593 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,435 more than yesterday, up 6.2%).

There are 5,169 (169 more than yesterday, plus 3.4%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 737, North West 1.879, South East 2.553).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 716 (15 less than yesterday, 2.1% less), 43 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The total people healed are 850,244 (2,709 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 850,244 (2,709 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 85.8 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pisa, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,184 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,906 in Florence, 773 in Prato, 834 in Pistoia, 613 in Massa Carrara, 860 in Lucca, 973 in Pisa, 672 in Livorno, 624 in Arezzo, 474 in Siena, 336 in Grosseto, 119 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 248.7 x100,000 residents against 264 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (322.9 x100.000), Prato (291.4 x100.000) and Florence (291.1 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (154.2 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19