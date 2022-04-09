Coronavirus, 4,134 new cases, average age 43 years. The deaths are 7





In Tuscany there are 1,023,109 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,134 more than yesterday (1,139 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,995 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 963,809 (94.2% of total cases). Today 5,600 molecular swabs and 22,221 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 5,912 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 69.9% were positive. The current positives are today 49,684, -1% compared to yesterday. There are 852 hospitalized (23 fewer than yesterday), of which 42 in intensive care (4 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 3 men and 4 women with an average age of 90.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,134 new positives today is approximately 43 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,139 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,995 by rapid antigen test). There are 287,073 total cases to date in Florence (1,032 more than yesterday), 71,774 in Prato (250 more), 82,515 in Pistoia (315 more), 49,409 in Massa (300 more), 107,855 in Lucca (402 more), 116,550 in Pisa (468 more), 89,341 in Livorno (384 more), 94,126 in Arezzo (353 more), 70,379 in Siena (363 more), 53,532 in Grosseto (267 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,651 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,500 in the North West, 983 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,705 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,616 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,752 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,429, Lucca with 28,090, the lowest Grosseto with 24,573.

Overall, 48,832 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (474 ​​fewer than yesterday, minus 1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 852 (23 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.6%), 42 in intensive care (4 more than yesterday, plus 10.5%).

The total people healed are 963,809 (4,624 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 963,809 (4,624 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 7 new deaths: 3 men and 4 women with an average age of 90.3 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 2 in Lucca, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,616 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,029 in Florence, 807 in Prato, 866 in Pistoia, 628 in Massa Carrara, 905 in Lucca, 1,030 in Pisa, 704 in Livorno, 641 in Arezzo, 515 in Siena, 364 in Grosseto, 127 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 260.4 x100,000 residents against 271 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (330.8 x100.000), Prato (304.2 x100.000) and Florence (303.4 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (167.1 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19