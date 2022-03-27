Coronavirus, 4,145 new cases, average age 40 years. The deaths are 6





In Tuscany there are 965,508 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,145 more than yesterday (1,315 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,830 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 908,154 (94.1% of total cases). Today 8,192 molecular swabs and 20,087 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.7% were positive. On the other hand, 7,676 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 54% were positive. The currently positive are 47,913 today, -1.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 823 (14 more than yesterday), of which 34 in intensive care (3 more). Today there are 6 new deaths: 4 men and 2 women with an average age of 79.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of the 4,145 new positives today is approximately 40 years (21% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,315 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,830 by rapid antigenic test). There are 273,353 total cases to date in Florence (935 more than yesterday), 68,972 in Prato (187 more), 78,345 in Pistoia (267 more), 45,815 in Massa (281 more), 101,036 in Lucca (598 more), 109,946 in Pisa (492 more), 83,482 in Livorno (438 more), 88,650 in Arezzo (380 more), 65,731 in Siena (293 more), 49,623 in Grosseto (274 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,433 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,765 in the North West, 947 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 8th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,145 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,148 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,378 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 26,993, Arezzo with 26,345, the lowest Grosseto with 22,779.

Overall, 47,090 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (528 fewer than yesterday, 1.1%).

There are 5,037 (277 fewer than yesterday, minus 5.2%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 745, North West 1.992, South East 2.300).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 823 (14 more than yesterday, plus 1.7%), 34 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 9.7%).

There are 908,154 people healed overall (4,653 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 908,154 (4,653 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 2 in Florence, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca.

9,441 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,983 in Florence, 793 in Prato, 856 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 882 in Lucca, 1,012 in Pisa, 691 in Livorno, 633 in Arezzo, 493 in Siena, 355 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 255.7 x100,000 residents against 267.9 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (326.6 x100.000), Prato (298.9 x100.000) and Florence (298.8 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (163.0 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19