Coronavirus, 4,270 new cases, average age 47 years. There are three deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,075,465 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,270 more than yesterday (1,166 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,104 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,012,948 (94.2% of total cases). Today 3,752 molecular swabs and 19,766 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 18.2% were positive. On the other hand, 5,566 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 76.7% were positive. The currently positive are 52,729 today, + 3.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 684 (25 less than yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman, with an average age of 84.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,270 new positives today is approximately 47 years (15% are under 20 years old, 19% between 20 and 39 years old, 31% between 40 and 59 years old, 25% between 60 and 79 years old, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,166 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,104 by rapid antigenic test). There are 300,371 total cases to date in Florence (1,136 more than yesterday), 74,479 in Prato (240 more), 86,560 in Pistoia (322 more), 52,581 in Massa-Carrara (235 more), 113,140 in Lucca (487 more), 122,887 in Pisa (492 more), 94,700 in Livorno (449 more), 98,711 in Arezzo (346 more), 74,692 in Siena (305 more), 56,789 in Grosseto (258 more) . 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,755 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,606 in the North West, 909 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,123 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,024 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,084 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,823, Lucca with 29,467, the lowest Grosseto with 26,068.

Overall, 52,045 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,781 more than yesterday, plus 3.5%).

There are 684 people admitted to beds dedicated to COVID patients today (25 less than yesterday, 3.5% less), 19 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The total people healed are 1,012,948 (2,511 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,012,948 (2,511 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the three people who died are: 1 in Massa-Carrara, 2 in Pisa.

9,788 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,087 in Florence, 817 in Prato, 878 in Pistoia, 641 in Massa-Carrara, 914 in Lucca, 1,053 in Pisa, 716 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena , 378 in Grosseto, 131 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 265.1 per 100,000 residents against 274.3 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa-Carrara (337.7 per 100,000), Florence (309.2 per 100,000) and Prato (308.0 per 100,000), the lowest in Grosseto ( 173.5 per 100,000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19