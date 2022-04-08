Coronavirus, 4,395 new cases, average age 42 years. There are 11 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,018,975 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,395 more than yesterday (1,375 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,020 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 959,185 (94.1% of total cases). Today 6,408 molecular swabs and 21,502 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.7% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,219 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 70.7% were positive. The currently positive are 50,181 today, + 0.3% compared to yesterday. There are 875 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 38 are in intensive care (3 fewer). Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 85.5 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,395 new positives today is approximately 42 years (20% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (1,375 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,020 from rapid antigenic test). There are 286,041 total cases to date in Florence (1,115 more than yesterday), 71,524 in Prato (201 more), 82,200 in Pistoia (361 more), 49,109 in Massa (290 more), 107,453 in Lucca (456 more), 116,082 in Pisa (473 more), 88,957 in Livorno (412 more), 93,773 in Arezzo (416 more), 70,016 in Siena (394 more), 53,265 in Grosseto (277 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,718 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,590 in the North West, 1,087 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,593 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,501 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,649 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,321, Lucca with 27,986, the lowest Grosseto with 24,451.

Overall, 49,306 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (191 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 875 (35 less than yesterday, minus 3.8%), 38 in intensive care (3 less than yesterday, minus 7.3%).

The total people healed are 959,185 (4,228 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 959,185 (4,228 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 85.5 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,609 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,029 in Florence, 807 in Prato, 866 in Pistoia, 628 in Massa Carrara, 903 in Lucca, 1,030 in Pisa, 702 in Livorno, 641 in Arezzo, 514 in Siena, 363 in Grosseto, 126 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 260.2 x100,000 residents against 270.8 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (330.8 x100.000), Prato (304.2 x100.000) and Florence (303.4 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (166.6 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19