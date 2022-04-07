Coronavirus, 4,458 new cases, average age 45 years. There are 12 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,009,829 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,458 more than yesterday (1,307 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,151 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 950,942 (94.2% of total cases). Today 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,878 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.8% were positive. The current positives are today 49,301, -1.3% compared to yesterday. There are 924 hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (3 fewer). There are 12 new deaths: 9 men and 3 women with an average age of 79.8 years (4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto) .

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of the 4,458 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,307 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,151 from rapid antigenic test). There are 283,740 total cases to date in Florence (1,111 more than yesterday), 71,053 in Prato (198 more), 81,445 in Pistoia (331 more), 48,510 in Massa Carrara (282 more), 106,473 in Lucca ( 508 more), 115,072 in Pisa (526 more), 88,069 in Livorno (437 more), 92,954 in Arezzo (426 more), 69,275 in Siena (343 more), 52,683 in Grosseto (296 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,691 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,702 in the North West, 1,065 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,345 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,265 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,061, Lucca with 27,730, the lowest Grosseto with 24,184.

Overall, 48,377 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (597 fewer than yesterday, minus 1.2%).

A total of 924 people are hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.1%), 43 in intensive care (3 fewer than yesterday, minus 6.5%).

There are 950,942 people healed overall (5,073 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 950,942 (5,073 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,586 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,027 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 863 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,027 in Pisa, 700 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 512 in Siena, 362 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 259.6 per 100,000 residents against 270.3 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (329.8), Prato (303.8) and Florence (303.2), the lowest in Grosseto (166.2).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19