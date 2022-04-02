Coronavirus, 4,698 new cases, average age 43 years. There are 7 deaths





In Tuscany there are 993,875 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,698 more than yesterday (1,359 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,339 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 934,792 (94.1% of total cases). Today 7,197 molecular swabs and 23,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,166 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65.6% were positive. The currently positive are 49,559 today, + 1.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 891 (8 less than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (8 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 6 men and one woman with an average age of 78.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,698 new positives today is approximately 43 years (19% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,359 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,339 by rapid antigenic test). There are 279,914 total cases to date in Florence (1,106 more than yesterday), 70,252 in Prato (233 more), 80,246 in Pistoia (299 more), 47,523 in Massa (278 more), 104,548 in Lucca (579 more), 113,256 in Pisa (564 more), 86,484 in Livorno (465 more), 91,439 in Arezzo (499 more), 68,018 in Siena (359 more), 51,640 in Grosseto (316 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,706 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,818 in the North West, 1,174 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,913 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,849 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,035 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,648, Lucca with 27,229, the lowest Grosseto with 23,705.

Overall, 48,668 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (614 more than yesterday, plus 1.3%).

There are 4,057 (107 more than yesterday, plus 2.7%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 977, North West 1.271, South East 1.809).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 891 (8 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.9%), 36 in intensive care (8 more than yesterday, plus 28.6%).

The total number of people healed are 934,792 (4,085 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 934,792 (4,085 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 7 new deaths: 6 men and one woman with an average age of 78.7 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

9,524 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,004 in Florence, 801 in Prato, 858 in Pistoia, 624 in Massa Carrara, 895 in Lucca, 1,022 in Pisa, 694 in Livorno, 637 in Arezzo, 507 in Siena, 359 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 257.9 x100,000 residents against 269.3 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (328.7 x100.000), Prato (302.0 x100.000) and Florence (300.9 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (164.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19