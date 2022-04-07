Coronavirus, 4,751 new cases, average age 42 years. There are 12 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,014,580 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,751 more than yesterday (1,480 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,271 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 954,957 (94.1% of total cases). Today 6,762 molecular swabs and 24,317 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.3% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,450 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 63.8% were positive. The currently positive are 50,025 today, + 1.5% compared to yesterday. There are 910 hospitalized (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 41 in intensive care (2 fewer). Today there are 12 new deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 84.4 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,751 new positives today is approximately 42 years (19% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,480 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,271 from rapid antigenic test). There are 284,926 total cases to date in Florence (1,186 more than yesterday), 71,323 in Prato (270 more), 81,839 in Pistoia (394 more), 48,819 in Massa (309 more), 106,997 in Lucca (524 more), 115,609 in Pisa (537 more), 88,545 in Livorno (476 more), 93,357 in Arezzo (403 more), 69,622 in Siena (347 more), 52,988 in Grosseto (305 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,917 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,779 in the North West, 1,055 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,474 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,383 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,537 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,197, Lucca with 27,867, the lowest Grosseto with 24,324.

Overall, 49,115 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (738 more than yesterday, plus 1.5%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 910 (14 less than yesterday, minus 1.5%), 41 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 4.7%).

There are 954,957 people healed overall (4,015 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 954,957 (4,015 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 12 new deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 84.4 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,598 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,029 in Florence, 807 in Prato, 864 in Pistoia, 627 in Massa Carrara, 900 in Lucca, 1,030 in Pisa, 701 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 513 in Siena, 363 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 259.9 x100.000 residents against 270.5 x100.000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (330.3 x100.000), Prato (304.2 x100.000) and Florence (303.4 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (166.6 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19