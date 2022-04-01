Coronavirus, 4,793 new cases, average age 42 years. There are 21 deaths





In Tuscany there are 989,177 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,793 more than yesterday (1,556 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,237 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 930,707 (94.1% of total cases). Today 7,695 molecular swabs and 23,969 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,730 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 62% were positive. The currently positive are 48,953 today, + 0.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 899 (1 less than yesterday), of which 28 in intensive care (8 less). Unfortunately, today there are 21 new deaths: 8 men and 13 women with an average age of 84.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,793 new positives today is approximately 42 years (19% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,556 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,237 from rapid antigenic test). There are 278,808 total cases to date in Florence (1,127 more than yesterday), 70,019 in Prato (219 more), 79,947 in Pistoia (336 more), 47,245 in Massa-Carrara (278 more), 103,969 a Lucca (591 more), 112,692 in Pisa (521 more), 86,019 in Livorno (511 more), 90,940 in Arezzo (482 more), 67,659 in Siena (393 more), 51,324 in Grosseto (335 more) ). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,721 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,862 in the North West, 1,210 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,786 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,719 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,925 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,545, Lucca with 27,078, the lowest Grosseto with 23,560.

Overall, 48,054 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (195 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%).

There are 3,950 (337 less than yesterday, minus 7.9%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 646, North West 1.446, South East 1.858).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 899 (1 less than yesterday, minus 0.1%), 28 in intensive care (8 less than yesterday, minus 22.2%).

The total people healed are 930,707 (4,578 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 930,707 (4,578 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 21 people who died are: 6 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Massa-Carrara, 4 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

9,517 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,004 in Florence, 801 in Prato, 858 in Pistoia, 623 in Massa-Carrara, 893 in Lucca, 1,021 in Pisa, 694 in Livorno, 637 in Arezzo, 506 in Siena , 357 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 257.7 per 100,000 residents against 269.1 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa-Carrara (328.2 per 100,000), Prato (302.0 per 100,000) and Florence (300.9 per 100,000), the lowest in Grosseto ( 163.9 per 100,000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19