Coronavirus, 4,814 new cases, average age 43 years. There are 13 deaths





In Tuscany there are 961,363 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,814 more than yesterday (1,281 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,533 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 903,501 (94% of total cases). Today, 6,883 molecular swabs and 26,181 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.6% were positive. On the other hand, 7,664 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 62.8% were positive. The currently positive are 48,427 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 809 (3 more than yesterday), of which 31 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 13 new deaths: 4 men and 9 women with an average age of 81.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,814 new positives today is approximately 43 years (20% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,281 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,533 by rapid antigenic test). There are 272,418 total cases to date in Florence (1,076 more than yesterday), 68,785 in Prato (228 more), 78,078 in Pistoia (298 more), 45,534 in Massa (278 more), 100,438 in Lucca (653 more), 109,454 in Pisa (562 more), 83,044 in Livorno (467 more), 88,270 in Arezzo (485 more), 65,438 in Siena (408 more), 49,349 in Grosseto (359 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,668 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,894 in the North West, 1,252 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 8th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,033 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,022 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,285 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 26,901, Arezzo with 26,232, the lowest Grosseto with 22,653.

Overall, 47,618 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (296 more than yesterday, plus 0.6%).

There are 5,314 (99 less than yesterday, less 1.8%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 837, North West 2.185, South East 2.292).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 809 (3 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%), 31 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 3.3%).

The total number of people healed are 903,501 (4,502 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 903,501 (4,502 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 13 new deaths: 4 men and 9 women with an average age of 81.7 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 4 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,435 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,981 in Florence, 793 in Prato, 853 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 881 in Lucca, 1,012 in Pisa, 691 in Livorno, 633 in Arezzo, 493 in Siena, 355 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 255.5 x100,000 residents against 267.7 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (326.6 x100.000), Prato (298.9 x100.000) and Florence (298.6 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (163.0 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19