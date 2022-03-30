Coronavirus, 4,960 new cases, average age 44 years. There are 16 deaths





In Tuscany there are 979,079 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,960 more than yesterday (1,314 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,646 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.7% and reach 921,906 (94.2% of total cases). Today 7,584 molecular swabs and 24,560 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.4% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,825 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 63.4% were positive. The currently positive are 47,688 today, -2.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 891 (8 more than yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (3 less). There are 16 new deaths: 8 men and 8 women with an average age of 84.1 years (8 in Florence, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena ).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,960 new positives today is approximately 44 years (20% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,314 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,646 by rapid antigenic test). There are 276,301 total cases to date in Florence (1,110 more than yesterday), 69,559 in Prato (183 more), 79,258 in Pistoia (306 more), 46,695 in Massa Carrara (321 more), 102,762 in Lucca ( 589 more), 111,552 in Pisa (631 more), 84,964 in Livorno (561 more), 89,993 in Arezzo (498 more), 66,809 in Siena (386 more), 50,631 in Grosseto (375 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,646 cases found today in the ASL Center, 2,055 in the North West, 1,259 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,513 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,472 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,674 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,307, Lucca with 26,764, the lowest Grosseto with 23,242.

Overall, 46,797 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,101 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.3%).

There are 4,610 (34 less than yesterday, minus 0.7%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 826, North West 1.775, South East 2.009).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 891 (8 more than yesterday, plus 0.9%), 35 in intensive care (3 less than yesterday, minus 7.9%).

The total people healed are 921,906 (6,037 more than yesterday, plus 0.7%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 921,906 (6,037 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.7%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,485 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,995 in Florence, 798 in Prato, 856 in Pistoia, 622 in Massa Carrara, 887 in Lucca, 1,017 in Pisa, 693 in Livorno, 635 in Arezzo, 504 in Siena, 355 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 256.8 per 100,000 residents against 268.5 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (327.7 per 100,000), Prato (300.8 per 100,000) and Florence (300.0 per 100,000), the lowest in Grosseto (163 , 0 per 100,000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19