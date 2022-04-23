Coronavirus. 5,009 new positives out of 22,669 swabs carried out. Over 4,800 healed – Emilia-Romagna Region

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes 1,381,571 cases are registered of positivity, 5,009 more than yesterdayout of a total of 22,669 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,867 molecular and 11,802 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 22.1%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm were administered as a whole 10,352,882 doses; out of the total 3,787,271 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, the 94.2%. The third doses made are 2,866,585.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 37 (unchanged from yesterday), the average age is 65.1 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,422 (-7 compared to yesterday, -0.5%), average age 76.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 1 a Reggio Emilia (+1); 5 a Modena (-1); 12 a Bologna (+1); 2 a Ferrara (unchanged); 6 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (+1); 6 a Rimini (unchanged). No ICU admission a Imola (-1).

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 46.3 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 969 new cases (out of a total of 285,363 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (807 out of 213.965), Reggio Emilia (758 out of 155,432); then Parma (531 out of 114,409), Ravenna (416 out of 127,744); so Rimini (392 out of 131,548), Ferrara (338 out of 95,843), Piacenza (252 out of 73.169), Cesena (227 out of 77,072), Forlì (173 out of 64,434) and finally the Imola district with 146 new positive cases out of a total of 42,592 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 58,731 (+136). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 57,272 (+143), the 97.5% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 4,866 more compared to yesterday and reach 1,306,308.

Unfortunately, there are 7 deaths:

3 in the province of Bologna (a woman of 88 and two men of 77 and 89)

(a woman of 88 and two men of 77 and 89) 2 in the province of Ravenna (a 93-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man)

(a 93-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man) 2 in the province of Rimini (an 84-year-old man and a 92-year-old man, whose death was registered by the Reggio Emilia ASL)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena is in the Imola district.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,532.

Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive for antigen tests but not confirmed by molecular swab.