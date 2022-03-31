Coronavirus, 5,305 new cases, average age 41 years. The deaths are eleven





In Tuscany there are 984,384 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 5,305 more than yesterday (1,702 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,603 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 926,129 (94.1% of total cases). Today 8,626 molecular swabs and 26,315 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% tested positive. On the other hand, 8,565 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 61.9% were positive. The currently positive are 48,759 today, + 2.2% compared to yesterday. There are 900 hospitalized (9 more than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 11 new deaths: 10 men and one woman with an average age of 82.1 years (3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of today’s 5,305 new positives is approximately 41 years (19% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,702 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,603 by rapid antigen test). There are 277,681 total cases to date in Florence (1,380 more than yesterday), 69,800 in Prato (241 more), 79,611 in Pistoia (353 more), 46,967 in Massa (272 more), 103,378 in Lucca (616 more), 112,171 in Pisa (619 more), 85,508 in Livorno (544 more), 90,458 in Arezzo (465 more), 67,266 in Siena (457 more), 50,989 in Grosseto (358 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,039 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,986 in the North West, 1,280 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 26,656 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,593 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 27,812 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,429, Lucca with 26,924, the lowest Grosseto with 23,406.

Overall, 47,859 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,062 more than yesterday, up 2.3%).

There are 4,287 (323 less than yesterday, less 7%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (Asl Centro 747, North West 1.622, South East 1.918).

A total of 900 people are hospitalized (9 more than yesterday, plus 1%), 36 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 2.9%).

The total number of people healed are 926,129 (4,223 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 926,129 (4,223 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,496 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,998 in Florence, 800 in Prato, 858 in Pistoia, 622 in Massa Carrara, 889 in Lucca, 1,019 in Pisa, 693 in Livorno, 635 in Arezzo, 504 in Siena, 355 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 257.1 per100 thousand residents against 268.8 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (327.7 per 100 thousand), Prato (301.6) and Florence (300), the lowest in Grosseto (163).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19