Coronavirus, 5,478 new cases, average age 42 years. There are eight deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,033,846 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 5,478 more than yesterday (949 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,529 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.8% and reached 974,038 (94.2% of total cases). Today 5,033 molecular swabs and 30,250 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% were positive. On the other hand, 7,175 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 76.3% were positive. The currently positive are 50,168 today, -3.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 845 (5 more than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 less). Today there are 8 new deaths: 3 men and 5 women with an average age of 76.5 years (3 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 5,478 new positives today is approximately 42 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (949 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,529 by rapid antigenic test). There are 289,708 total cases to date in Florence (1,320 more than yesterday), 72,287 in Prato (266 more), 83,394 in Pistoia (437 more), 50,167 in Massa Carrara (408 more), 108,919 in Lucca ( 541 more), 117,819 in Pisa (685 more), 90,382 in Livorno (486 more), 95,044 in Arezzo (496 more), 71,325 in Siena (464 more), 54,246 in Grosseto (375 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,093 cases found today in the Centro ASL, 2,050 in the North West, 1,335 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,996 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,864). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,016 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,732, Lucca with 28,367, the lowest Grosseto with 24,901.

Overall, 49,323 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,796 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.5%).

There are a total of 845 people hospitalized today (5 more than yesterday, plus 0.6%), 38 in intensive care (3 less than yesterday, minus 7.3%).

The total number of people healed are 974,038 (7,261 more than yesterday, plus 0.8%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 974,038 (7,261 more compared to yesterday, more 0.8%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,640 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,038 in Florence, 809 in Prato, 869 in Pistoia, 629 in Massa Carrara, 906 in Lucca, 1,035 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 641 in Arezzo, 516 in Siena, 365 in Grosseto, 127 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 261.0 x100,000 residents against 271.6 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (331.3), Prato (305) and Florence (304.3), the lowest in Grosseto (167.5).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19