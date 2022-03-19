Coronavirus, 5,489 new cases, average age 40 years. There are 11 deaths





In Tuscany there are 926,894 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 5,489 more than yesterday (1,628 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,861 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 875,850 (94.5% of total cases). Today 7,543 molecular swabs and 24,776 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17% were positive. On the other hand, 8,996 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 61% were positive. The currently positive are 41,732 today, + 4.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 719 (10 more than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 more).

Today there are 11 new deaths: 6 men and 5 women with an average age of 84.4 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 5,489 new positives today is approximately 40 years (21% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 18% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,628 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,861 by rapid antigenic test). There are 264,945 total cases to date in Florence (1,126 more than yesterday), 67,381 in Prato (208 more), 75,947 in Pistoia (320 more), 43,352 in Massa (321 more), 95,768 in Lucca (711 more), 105,748 in Pisa (629 more), 79,547 in Livorno (521 more), 84,716 in Arezzo (583 more), 62,192 in Siena (602 more), 46,743 in Grosseto (468 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,726 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 2,110 in the North West, 1,653 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 25,100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 23,169 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 26,536 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 26,167, Prato with 25,401, the lowest Grosseto with 21,457.

Overall, 41,013 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,944 more than yesterday, plus 5%).

There are 5,970 (205 more than yesterday, plus 3.6%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 907, North West 2,416, South East 2,647).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 719 (10 more than yesterday, plus 1.4%), 32 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 10.3%).

The total number of people healed are 875,850 (3,524 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 875,850 (3,524 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 4 in Florence, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Grosseto.

9,312 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,942 in Florence, 787 in Prato, 846 in Pistoia, 617 in Massa Carrara, 868 in Lucca, 996 in Pisa, 681 in Livorno, 629 in Arezzo, 481 in Siena, 344 in Grosseto, 121 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 252.2 x100,000 residents against 266.1 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (325.0 x100.000), Prato (296.7 x100.000) and Florence (294.7 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (157.9 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19