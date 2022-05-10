Coronavirus, 56,015 new cases and 158 deaths today. Stable swab positivity

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

There are 56,015 coronavirus positive tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 62,071, so the drop is 9.8%, even if looking at the positivity rate you can see a situation of stability.

In fact, today there are 371,221 swabs, compared to 411,047 last Tuesday. The positivity rate is 15.09% today compared to 15.10% 7 days ago.

The victims are 158 in one day, while a week ago there were 153 (+ 3.3% in 7 days).

In all three cases, the aggregate data of the last week are decreasing: diagnoses down by 27.5%, deaths by 12.5%, positive rate of 5%.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

There are 35 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, while on the same day a week ago there were 45 (-22.2%). In the last 7 days (May 4-10) 228 people entered the ICU, down 11.3% compared to the previous week (April 27-May 3).