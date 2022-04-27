Coronavirus, 5,653 new cases, average age 46, deaths are 13





In Tuscany there are 1,087,228 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 5,653 more than yesterday (883 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,770 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.6% and reached 1,027,294 (94.5% of total cases). Today 3,573 molecular swabs and 31,675 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16% were positive. On the other hand, 6,910 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 81.8% tested positive. The currently positive are 50,109 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 673 (25 less than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 13 new deaths: 10 men and 3 women with an average age of 82.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 5,653 new positives today is approximately 46 years (15% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (883 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,770 by rapid antigenic test). There are 303,303 total cases to date in Florence (1,362 more than yesterday), 75,107 in Prato (315 more), 87,520 in Pistoia (483 more), 53,227 in Massa (314 more), 114,255 in Lucca (513 more), 124,310 in Pisa (759 more), 95,986 in Livorno (536 more), 99,750 in Arezzo (514 more), 75,653 in Siena (469 more), 57,562 in Grosseto (388 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,245 cases found today in the ASL Center, 2,037 in the North West, 1,371 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,441 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,333 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,378 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,154, Lucca with 29,757, the lowest Grosseto with 26,423.

Overall, 49,436 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (51 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 673 (25 less than yesterday, 3.6% less), 23 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

There are 1,027,294 people healed overall (5,716 more than yesterday, plus 0.6%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,027,294 (5,716 more than yesterday, plus 0.6%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 13 people who died are: 7 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Grosseto.

9,825 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,100 in Florence, 820 in Prato, 883 in Pistoia, 642 in Massa Carrara, 916 in Lucca, 1,060 in Pisa, 718 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 379 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 266.1 x100,000 residents against the 275 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (338.2 x100.000), Florence (310.5 x100.000) and Prato (309.1 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (174.0 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19