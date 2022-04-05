Coronavirus, 5,974 new cases, average age 43 years. 28 new deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,005,371 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 5,974 more than yesterday (1,136 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,838 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 945,869 (94.1% of total cases). Today 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,554 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.8% were positive. The currently positive are 49,928 today, + 2.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 954 (20 more than yesterday), of which 46 in intensive care (3 more). Today there are 28 new deaths: 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 5,974 new positives today is approximately 43 years (19% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 6% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,136 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,838 by rapid antigenic test). There are 282,629 total cases to date in Florence (1,360 more than yesterday), 70,855 in Prato (332 more), 81,114 in Pistoia (432 more), 48,228 in Massa (382 more), 105,965 in Lucca (692 more), 114,546 in Pisa (712 more), 87,632 in Livorno (589 more), 92,528 in Arezzo (635 more), 68,932 in Siena (472 more), 52,387 in Grosseto (368 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,203 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 2,296 in the North West, 1,475 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,225 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,115 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,307 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,947, Lucca with 27,598, the lowest Grosseto with 24,048.

Overall, 48,974 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,101 more than yesterday, up 2.3%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 954 (20 more than yesterday, plus 2.1%), 46 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 7%).

The total number of people healed are 945,869 (4,825 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 945,869 (4,825 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 28 new deaths: 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 10 in Florence, 4 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno, 2 outside Tuscany.

9,574 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,023 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 861 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,026 in Pisa, 698 in Livorno, 638 in Arezzo, 511 in Siena, 361 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 259.3 x100,000 residents against 270 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (329.8 x100.000), Prato (303.8 x100.000) and Florence (302.8 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (165.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19