Coronavirus, 62,037 new cases and 155 deaths in Italy

There are 62,037 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Tuesday 12 April there were 83,643. The victims are 155 instead, down from 169 the previous day. There are 419,995 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Tuesday there were 563,018. The positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to the previous day. There are 449 patients admitted to intensive care, (Tuesday 463) 14 less than the previous day in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,166, (Tuesday 10,207) or 41 less than the previous day.

At the level of the individual regions, it is Lombardy that has the greatest increase in daily cases (8,723), ahead of Veneto (6,978), Lazio (6,625) and Campania (6,279). In the last 24 hours 15 people have died in Lombardy, for a total of 39,515 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of people admitted to intensive care has dropped to forty, three less than Tuesday; while that of patients in ordinary Covid wards increased by 44, to 1,149. In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 2,844 new cases, of which 1,239 in the capital city. Brescia follows with 1,056 infections. Three-digit increase in the other Lombard territories: Varese +831, Monza and Brianza +804, Bergamo +631, Como +532, Pavia +441, Mantua +410, Lecco +353, Cremona +286, Lodi +147 and Sondrio +107 .