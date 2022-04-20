Coronavirus, 6,564 new cases, average age 44 years. There are 22 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,062,018 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 6,564 more than yesterday (952 confirmed with molecular swab and 5,612 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.7% and reached 1,002,588 (94.4% of total cases). Today 4,496 molecular swabs and 34,805 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.7% were positive. On the other hand, 7,927 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 82.8% were positive. The currently positive are 49,689 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 754 hospitalized (4 fewer than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (6 fewer). There are 22 new deaths: 13 men and 9 women with an average age of 82.4 years (1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 3 in Livorno , 2 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 4 in Grosseto).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of today’s 6,564 new positives is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 36% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (952 confirmed with molecular swab and 5,612 by rapid antigenic test). There are 296,814 total cases to date in Florence (1,587 more than yesterday), 73,756 in Prato (365 more), 85,524 in Pistoia (532 more), 51,831 in Massa (435 more), 111,709 in Lucca (671 more), 121,311 in Pisa (843 more), 93,310 in Livorno (657 more), 97,547 in Arezzo (547 more), 73,674 in Siena (546 more), 55,987 in Grosseto (381 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 2,573 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 2,517 in the North West, 1,474 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,759 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,602 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,728 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,466, Lucca with 29,094, the lowest Grosseto with 25,700.

Overall, 48,935 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (77 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.2%).

There are a total of 754 people hospitalized (4 less than yesterday, minus 0.5%), 23 in intensive care (6 less than yesterday, minus 20.7%).

The total people healed are 1,002,588 (6,623 more than yesterday, plus 0.7%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,002,588 (6,623 more than yesterday, plus 0.7%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,741 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,067 in Florence, 815 in Prato, 873 in Pistoia, 637 in Massa Carrara, 912 in Lucca, 1,050 in Pisa, 708 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 523 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 130 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 263.8 x100,000 residents against 273.3 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (335.6 per 100,000), Prato (307.2) and Florence (307.2), the lowest in Grosseto (173.5).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19