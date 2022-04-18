Coronavirus, 766 new positives, average age 44, one death





In Tuscany there are 1,054,174 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 766 more than yesterday (384 confirmed with molecular swab and 382 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 991,652 (94.1% of total cases). Today 1,771 molecular swabs and 2,993 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 1,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 60% were positive. The currently positive are 52,830 today, -0.8% compared to yesterday. There are 735 hospitalized (31 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (1 more).

Today there is 1 new death: an 80-year-old man.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 766 new positives today is approximately 44 years (21% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (384 confirmed with molecular swab and 382 by rapid antigenic test). There are 294,911 total cases to date in Florence (171 more than yesterday), 73,326 in Prato (34 more), 84,870 in Pistoia (48 more), 51,337 in Massa (33 more), 110,873 in Lucca (70 more), 120,341 in Pisa (95 more), 92,545 in Livorno (78 more), 96,874 in Arezzo (105 more), 73,028 in Siena (74 more), 55,514 in Grosseto (58 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 261 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 268 in the North West, 237 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,546 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,524 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,537 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,241, Lucca with 28,876, the lowest Grosseto with 25,483.

Overall, 52,095 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (474 ​​fewer than yesterday, minus 0.9%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 735 (31 more than yesterday, plus 4.4%), 29 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 3.6%).

The total people healed are 991,652 (1,208 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 991,652 (1,208 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there is 1 new death: an 80-year-old man.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased person is in Pisa.

9,692 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,051 in Florence, 812 in Prato, 870 in Pistoia, 634 in Massa Carrara, 908 in Lucca, 1,043 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 262.5 x100,000 residents against 273 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (334.0 x100.000), Prato (306.1 x100.000) and Florence (305.6 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (171.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19