Coronavirus Abruzzo, data updated as of April 1: today 2301 new positives and 1258 healed

(REGFLASH) Pescara, April 1 – I’m 2301 (aged between 4 months and 100 years) the new positive cases at Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the start of the emergency – net of realignments – to 317091. Of today’s positives, 1669 were identified through rapid antigen testing.

The balance of patients deceased records 5 new cases (aged between 60 and 90 years, 1 in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila, while 2 cases date back to recent days and were communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3095.

In the number of positive cases they are also included 272615 discharged / recovered (+1258 compared to yesterday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 41381 * (+1035 compared to yesterday).

* (the total also includes 5635 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are in progress)

295 patients (+1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in medical area; 16 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive carewhile the others 41070 (+1034 compared to yesterday) I am in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours they have been performed 3918 molecular swabs (2179402 in total since the start of the emergency) and 11806 antigen tests (3267983).

The rate of positivity, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, it is equal to 14.65 per cent.

Of the total number of positive cases, 68599 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+448 compared to yesterday), 87787 in the province of Chieti (+645), 72897 in the province of Pescara (+492), 79359 in the province of Teramo ( +608), 6729 outside the region (+30) and 1720 (+75) for which provenance checks are underway.

This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. (REGFLASH) FRAFLA 220401