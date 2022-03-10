Coronavirus Abruzzo, data updated to 7 March: today 462 new positives and 444 cured

(REGFLASH) Pescara, March 7th – I’m 462 (aged between 5 months and 96 years) the new positive cases at Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the start of the emergency – net of realignments – to 270424. Of today’s positives, 295 were identified by rapid antigen testing.

The balance of patients deceased records 1 new case (he is an 89 year old from the province of L’Aquila) and rises to 3000.

In the number of positive cases they are also included 202311 discharged / recovered (+444 compared to yesterday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 65113 * (+5 compared to yesterday).

* (the total also includes 12586 cases concerning patients lost to follow-up since the beginning of the emergency, on which checks are underway)

294 patients (+4 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in medical area; 12 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive carewhile the others 64807 (+2 compared to yesterday) I am in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours they have been performed 1279 molecular swabs (2086263 in total since the start of the emergency) and 3411 antigen tests (3009184).

The rate of positivity, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 9.85 per cent.

Of the total number of positive cases, 58184 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+106 compared to yesterday), 74872 in the province of Chieti (+151), 63192 in the province of Pescara (+111), 66717 in the province of Teramo ( +70), 3634 outside the region (+5) and 3825 (+7) for which provenance checks are underway.

This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. (REGFLASH) FRAFLA 220307