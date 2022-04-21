Coronavirus Abruzzo, data updated to April 21: today 2337 new positives and 2257 healed

(REGFLASH) Pescara, April 21st – I’m 2337 (aged between 2 months and 99 years) the new positive cases at Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the start of the emergency – net of realignments – to 355114. Of today’s positives, 1850 have been identified through rapid antigen testing.

The balance of patients deceased records 2 new cases (it is an 88 year old from the province of L’Aquila and an 89 year old from the province of Teramo) and rises to 3176.

In the number of positive cases they are also included 302134 discharged / recovered (+2257 compared to yesterday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 49804 * (+73 compared to yesterday).

* (the total also includes 5171 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are in progress)

326 patients (-1 from yesterday) are hospitalized in medical area; 11 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive carewhile the others 49467 (+74 compared to yesterday) I am in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours they have been performed 3256 molecular swabs (2240090 in total since the start of the emergency) and 10541 antigen tests (3472137).

The rate of positivity, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, it is equal to 16.93 per cent.

Of the total number of positive cases, 75266 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+422 compared to yesterday), 99377 in the province of Chieti (+732), 81666 in the province of Pescara (+501), 88793 in the province of Teramo ( +541), 7304 outside the region (+48) and 2708 (+88) for which provenance checks are underway.

