Health

Coronavirus and clots: the study that found that suffering from covid is associated with an increased risk of developing thrombosis and embolism

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting *
  • BBC News World

Coronavirus

image source, Getty

A person who has had COVID-19 is at increased risk of developing a serious blood clot within six months of having the illness.

That is one of the main conclusions of a recent study carried out in Sweden and published in the specialized journal British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The research also found that people with severe covid, especially those who had to be hospitalized, and those infected during the first wave had the increased risk of clots.

The study does not state that covid-19 was the cause of these clots, but it does identify the infection as a risk factor to develop thrombi, that is, blood clots inside a blood vessel.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

“They are the Italian-style crafty ones, in the hospital with scowling glances”

21 mins ago

Global Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Market Factors Affecting Growth, Obstacles to Overcome, and New Product Development 2022

26 mins ago

Exercises with the pillow to reduce the size of the waist without investing money in the gym | Health | Magazine

38 mins ago

Shanghai: Hospital pays price for China’s COVID response

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button