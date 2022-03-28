Coronavirus, another 30,710 cases in Italy today (-5.7% on the week) and 95 victims

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

Puglia: 2,791 cases, and four deaths

There are 2,791 new cases of coronavirus detected in Puglia out of 23,398 recorded daily tests. The incidence, which was 18.2% yesterday, fell to 11.9%. Four people have died, while of the 116,328 people currently positive, 625 (yesterday they were 627) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 39 in intensive care (yesterday 35).

1,985 cases in Veneto, 803 hospitalizations and 7 deaths

There are 1,985 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the Veneto Region at 8 this Monday morning, compared to 4,881 yesterday. The growth trend in the number of currently positives arriving stops. At 75,421 against 75,870 yesterday. On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations is growing: 803 today against 791 24 hours ago due to an increase in hospitalizations in the non-critical area (746 against 735 yesterday) and the simultaneous slight growth of patients in intensive care: 57 against 56 yesterday. The deaths today are 7 against 1 yesterday.

In Sicily fewer cases but intensive admissions are increasing

Cases in decline but hospitalizations on the rise in Sicily. This was announced by the Statistics office of the Municipality of Palermo on the basis of data released yesterday by the Civil Protection Department. “In the week just ended – explain from Palazzo delle Aquile – there was a decrease in the number of new positives. The hospital situation, on the other hand, has slightly worsened: ordinary hospitalizations, people in intensive care and even new admissions to intensive care have increased. There is also a slight increase in the number of deceased people ”. In particular, the new positives in Sicily are 45.891, 6.1 percent less than the previous week. The ratio of positive swabs to swabs performed also decreased, from 20.9 percent to 18.6 percent. The hospitalized are 993, of which 65 in intensive care. Compared to the previous week, they increased by 55 units (ICU patients increased by 5 units). In the week just ended, 36 new admissions to intensive care were registered (33.3 percent more than 27 the previous week).

Basilicata, 535 new cases and no deaths

The regional task force announces that yesterday, March 27, 110 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 in Basilicata: 64 at the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, one of which in intensive care, and 46 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital. of Matera, one of which in intensive care. Also yesterday, 2,275 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 535 were positive. On the same day, 339 healings were recorded. No deaths were reported to the coronavirus task force. In addition, 32 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. In total, 467,857 Lucanians who received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent), 440,953 those who also received the second dose (79.7 percent) and 350,569 (63.4 percent) those who received the third dose, for a total of 1,259,591 administered doses of 553,254 residents (data from the Italian Post Office).

InfluNet-Iss: 282 thousand cases of “classic” flu

With 282 thousand cases registered last week, the “classic” flu curve continues to rise, reaching an incidence of 4.76 cases per thousand inhabitants. The number of positive samples for influenza viruses, which exceeds 30 percent, is also at its peak since the beginning of the season. These are the salient data of the latest report from the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The report portrays an anomalous flu season: after a consistent decline in cases that began in the third week of the year, since the beginning of March there has been a resumption of new cases of flu-like syndromes which, at the moment, does not seem to stop. To date there are a total of five million Italians put to bed by the flu. The resumption of infections, as occurred since the beginning of the season, is driven by children under the age of 5: in this age group in the week from 14 to 20 March an incidence of 14.82 cases per thousand was recorded (the last week it was 11.82).