Coronavirus, another 73,195 cases in Italy today (-10.5% on the week) and 159 victims

7,720 new infections in Veneto, 11 deaths

There are 7,720 new coronavirus infections today March 31 in Veneto (yesterday they were 7,874), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 11 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,490,702, while the currently positive ones are 81,073. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,153. In the Venetian hospitals 559 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 547) and 35 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 121 positive patients (yesterday they were 119). 2,171 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Tuscany another 11 deaths, a slight increase in hospitalizations and intensive

Eleven Covid positive people have died in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims of the epidemic has risen to 9,496. The total cases of positive Covid are 984,384. The average age of today’s 5,305 new positives is approximately 41 years (19% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older). The currently positive are 48,759 today, + 2.2% compared to yesterday. There are 900 hospitalized (9 more than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (1 more).

Basilicata: 684 positives and three deaths in 24 hours

In Basilicata there are 684 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,129 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and three deaths from Covid-19 are recorded. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 399 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 109 (-3) of which 4 (+1) in intensive care: 61 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 48 (of which 3 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 25,300.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

Umbria: new cases are falling but more hospitalizations

The currently positives at Covid in Umbria still drop, 19,204 to 31 March, the last day of the state of emergency, 255 less than Wednesday, but the growth of hospitalized patients continues, 233, six more, four of which, one more, in the intensive therapies. According to data on the Region’s website, 1,517 new positives emerged in the last day, 1,768 recovered and another four deaths. 2,441 swabs and 7,621 antigen tests were analyzed, with an overall positivity rate of 15 percent, it was on Wednesday 17 and 16.2 percent on the same day last week.

Gimbe: “500 thousand cases in the last 7 days, curve no longer rises”

The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation “detects in the week 23-29 March, compared to the previous one, a substantial stability of new cases (504,487 against 502,773) and of deaths (953 against 924). The curve no longer rises “. According to Gimbe, “currently positive cases are on the rise (1,266,878 against 1,200,607), people in home isolation (1,256,651 against 1,191,183), hospitalizations with symptoms (9,740 against 8,969) and intensive care ( 487 versus 455) “.