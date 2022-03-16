Coronavirus, another 85,288 cases in Italy today (+ 41.7% over the week) and 180 victims

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

Lazio councilor: more cases, many asymptomatic and reinfected

“The cases accelerate and are largely asymptomatic and reinfections: March 31 must not be everyone’s lair”. Thus the councilor for health of Lazio Alessio D’Amato. “The cases undergo an acceleration linked mainly to the youth population, to asymptomatic positives and cases of reinfection – he explains -. We are witnessing a correlation on a weekly basis of the first months of 2021 with those of 2022. In the current year the cases, on a weekly basis, have a long decline starting from the end of January and decrease for 37 consecutive days until the beginning of March . In 2021, cases begin to decline from January 10 to the end of February. At the beginning of March we witness a rise. If we take 100 on January 1 of both years as a basis, the curves in the phases of increase and decrease are very similar (see graph), but the curve of 2022 is below that of 2021. It must be said that at the present time there is no there is particular pressure on the hospital network, which is normal. The virus is not defeated and on March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, it cannot be interpreted as a signal that everyone is free ”.

In Puglia + 7% positivity, other 8,211 cases and nine deaths

Today in Puglia there are 8,211 new cases of Coronavirus infection out of 36,618 tests (positivity to 22.4% from 15% yesterday) and nine deaths. The new cases were identified 2,237 in the province of Bari, 598 in the province of BAT, 699 in the Brindisi area, 1,002 in the Foggiano area, 2,559 in the Lecce area, 1,030 in the province of Taranto. Another 64 infected are resident outside the region while the province is unknown for a further 22 cases. Of the 84,537 people currently positive, 549 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 27 in intensive care.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,225 new infections, five deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 14,051 tests and swabs, 1,225 positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 8.71 percent. In detail, 238 new infections (4.72%) were detected on 5,043 molecular swabs; out of 9.008 rapid antigenic tests 987 cases (10.96%). There are nine people admitted to intensive care (+1), while patients in other departments drop to 138 (-4). This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. Today there are the deaths of five people between the ages of 78 and 97. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,841.

Basilicata: yesterday 90 hospitalizations and one death

The Basilicata regional task force announces that yesterday, March 14, 90 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, one more than the previous day. Also yesterday, 4,666 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the research of contagion from Covid-19, of which 1,165 were positive. On the same day, 550 healings and the death of a person residing in Matera were recorded.

Valle D’Aosta, no deaths and 101 new infections

No deaths 101 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected by the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today in the region to 32,052. The current positives are 992, of which 975 in home isolation, 16 hospitalized , 1 in intensive care. The healed rose to 30,140 today, an increase of 55 compared to yesterday. The total number of cases tested is equal to 129,419 while the swabs carried out to date are 477,871. The deaths of people diagnosed with Covid from the beginning of the emergency to today in Valle D’Aosta are 522.