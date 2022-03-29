Coronavirus, another 99,457 cases in Italy today (+ 3.20% from last week) and 177 victims

In Sardinia 2,951 new positives and 10 deaths



In Sardinia today there are 2,951 further confirmed cases of positivity. A total of 16,937 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 23 patients admitted to intensive care units, two more than yesterday. 325 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, three more than yesterday. There are 30,541 cases of home isolation, 369 more than yesterday. There are 10 deaths: an 85-year-old woman and four men of 73, 81, 88 and 91, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; a 93-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man residing in the province of Southern Sardinia, two women of 95 and 98 and a 95-year-old man residing in the province of Oristano.

In Abruzzo 3,171 infections and 806 recovered



There are 3171 (aged between 1 month and 100 years) the new positive cases registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 310,256. Of today’s positives, 2585 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients records 3 new cases (it is an 86 year old from the province of Teramo and a 95 year old from the province of L’Aquila, while one case dates back to recent days and was communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3083. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

The number of positive cases also includes 268,984 discharged / healed (+806 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 38189 (+2358 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 5325 cases concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are underway. There are 285 patients (-1 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 16 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 37888 (+2359 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In Lazio 10 deaths and 11,430 cases, half in Rome



Today in Lazio out of 12,927 molecular swabs and 66,325 antigenic swabs for a total of 79,252 swabs, there are 11,430 new positive cases (+7,012), 10 deaths (+1), 1,200 hospitalized (+42), 79 intensive care (+5) and +9.526 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%. The cases in Rome city are at 5,222.