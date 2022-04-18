Health

Coronavirus April 18, 2022 Emilia Romagna: today 2,916 new infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 18 April 2022 – Reservations for the fourth dose are struggling to take off even in Emilia Romagna, despite appeals from experts. Meanwhile, the new covid infections have almost halved, probably due to the long holiday weekend which, as we have learned in these two years of pandemic, distorts the curve data. However, today there are 2,916 (yesterday 4,569) the new cases of SARS-COV-2 detected in Emilia Romagna, with 14 victims (yesterday 6). Hospital admissions increased: +4 in regional intensive care units, +44 in medical departments. On the other hand, active cases are decreasing and today they are 57,453, or 2,320 less than yesterday. The other bulletins: Marche – Italy Covid, today’s bulletin in Emilia Romagna There are therefore 2,916 new infections today, April 18, 2022, in Emilia Romagna, detected on just 7,316 swabs, with a very high positivity rate (39.9% ) which, however, is not a relevant factor: during the holidays, in fact, only those with symptoms are subjected to a swab. The average age of new positives today is 46.5 years, 5,222 more people healed than yesterday. However, an alarm comes from hospitals: admissions are also increasing today, both in intensive care units and in non-critical wards. And above all, the victims are growing again, which today are 14. The contagion map The contagion situation in the provinces sees Reggio Emilia with 539 new cases, followed by Bologna (474) and Modena (430); then Parma (293), Ferrara (269), Ravenna (259) and Rimini (193); then the district of Imola (127), Forlì (117) and Cesena (110); finally Piacenza, with 105. There are currently 1,336 hospitalizations in medical departments (+44 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), with an average age of 75.6 years. Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+4 compared to yesterday, equal to + 12.5%), the average age is 65.3 years: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday ), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 1 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 4 in Modena (+1); 13 in Bologna (+2); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 4 in Ferrara (unchanged); 5 in Ravenna (unchanged); …

