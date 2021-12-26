Coronavirus around the world. Germany, lockdown effect: drop in the incidence of infections

Germany, lockdown effect

In the last 24 hours, Germany has registered 10,100 new cases of Covid and 88 deaths due to the virus. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institut underlining that the weekly incidence continues to decrease. In fact, it reached 220.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the day before it was 242.9 and last week it was 315.4. The total number of deaths reached 110,364.

Record of infections in Australia



New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has today seen a record number of new cases of Covid-19 and a sharp rise in hospital admissions as thousands of people are in solitary confinement in their homes after contracting the virus or be in contact with a positive. 6,394 new infections were recorded, 106 cases more than 6,288 the day before. The numbers of infections have increased in the past two weeks. More than 70% of cases in some Australian states are the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but in New South Wales, no routine genome tests are performed to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard reported Sunday that the Omicron variant is widespread. Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. 52 people in intensive care were reported. “We expect everyone in New South Wales at some point to get the Micron,” said Hazzard. A major laboratory in Sydney, located in New South Wales, SydPath, reported on Sunday 400 people who tested negative at first and then tested positive. The director of the laboratory, Anthony Dodds, specified that the 400 had been contacted by the facility to be informed of the error. “An emergency response team is now investigating the cause of this error, which is believed to be due to human error. We sincerely apologize,” he said.

