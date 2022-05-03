Coronavirus: Bill Gates assures that the worst of COVID-19 is yet to come

The founder of Microsoft and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates, gave an interview for The Financial Times where he predicted that humanity has not yet suffered the worst of the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

“We are still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that is even more transmissible and more deadly. It is not likely, I do not want to be a pessimistic voice, but it is well above the 5% risk that in this pandemic we have not even seen the worst, ”he told the aforementioned medium.

Bill Gates He called on the governments of the world to continue investing a good part of their capital in epidemiological teams and technological modelers that help identify future health hazards, not only with the coronavirus.

The recent statements of Bill Gates they brought up some messages that he posted on Twitter in December 2021, assuring that he would cancel his plans and stay home thanks to omicron, since the next peak of the pandemic would be yet to come.

Bill Gates explains three key points to prevent a next pandemic

The millionaire commented a few weeks ago, during the launch of a new book, “How to prevent the next pandemic”, the findings of the current COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations on how to stop another health catastrophe.

“Every time I see the suffering that COVID-19 has caused, every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who has lost their job or goes through a closed school, I can’t help but say to myself: no we have to experience this ever again,” he said at the time.

The new book is in line with Bill Gates’ ambitions to save the world. His previous book is called “How to Avoid Climate Disaster” and outlines a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

gates It was a trend on social networks after a viral video appeared where he “predicted” a pandemic long before it began. In a TED talk in 2015, she said the following: “If something kills more than 10 million people in the next few decades, it will most likely be a highly infectious virus.” This made it the center of conspiracy theories of the current pandemic.