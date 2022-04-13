Coronavirus | Bill Gates talks about an upcoming threat that would put the world ‘in check’ | Covid-19 | United States | EC Stories | WORLD

A few years ago, Bill Gates, creator of the Microsoft technology firm, had already made predictions about the biological dangers that humanity would have to face. At that time he predicted the appearance of a pandemic.

In 2020, the world was plunged into a health emergency that has claimed just over 5 million victims.

More than a year after the declaration of the covid-19 As a pandemic, the virus is much better known and medical and scientific authorities have found ways to counteract the most lethal effects of contagion – including the creation of coronavirus vaccines “in record time”.

Well, now the tycoon has announced that an upcoming threat could endanger the existence of the human race. He has called for the governments of the world to invest billions in security against possible biological attacks perpetrated by terrorists.

To do this, he requested the creation of a working group to control pandemics led by the WHO that, according to specialized media, would have a value close to 1,000 million dollars.

“What if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 airports? Do you know how the world would respond to that? There are epidemics caused by nature and epidemics caused by bioterrorism that could even be much worse than what we experience today,” the tycoon announced in conversation with ‘Policy Exchange’.

The fourth richest man in the world stressed the joint work that the countries known as powers must have for the prevention of massive diseases. Gates indicated that a cooperative work in the matter could promote scientific discoveries for the eradication of illnesses.

“The good thing is that a lot of the research and development that we need to do to be prepared for the next pandemic is things like making vaccines cheap, having big factories, eradicating the flu, getting rid of the common cold, making vaccines affordable. just a little patch… things that will be incredibly beneficial even in years when we don’t have pandemics,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

At the time Bill Gates put ‘on the table’ of the world conversation a pandemic reality that, for many, seemed extracted from fiction.

It is worth saying that technological advances have allowed the treatment of viruses and pathologies to be easier. Likewise, it can become a ‘double-edged sword’ if terrorism were to move to the biological or microscopic level.

The tycoon concluded by saying that “bioterrorism” and the control of new pandemics will be a topic that he will be promoting during his talks with world leaders and at conferences around the world as a matter of utmost importance for the security of humanity.