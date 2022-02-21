Coronavirus: Booster vaccine for people aged 18 to 29 in Mexico City: venues and dates

Application of vaccines to young people, in September in Mexico City. Carlos Ramirez (EFE)

On February 21, the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 begins for people between 18 and 29 years of age in all municipalities. To get vaccinated, you must have completed the two previous doses of the biological before October 29 and go from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Government of Mexico City ensures that 4.2 million booster shots have been applied, above New York with 2.7 million booster shots and London with 4.1 million. With this, according to the progress of the vaccination plan, 56% of the city’s population already has the booster dose and more than 19 million doses have been applied in total.

The My Vaccine page has already opened the registry, when you go to the headquarters, do not forget to bring the file printed, which you can now download on the same site. On the other hand, the Government of Mexico City assured that in the next few days it will be announced which biological each vaccination center will place.

How to register for the booster dose

People who belong to this population group must enter the portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and enter their CURP in the box “I am 18 years old or older and request the vaccination booster”. Upon entering, you must click on the “Request vaccination booster” box and fill in data about the last dose of vaccination, entity, municipality, telephone and personal email.

In the last step, you must download the reinforcement voucher that must be printed to take with you on the day of the appointment for the application of the biological.

Dates for the reinforcement appointment

The vaccination schedule for people ages 18 to 29 begins on February 21 and ends on February 26. Last names beginning with A and B will be able to attend on the first day; on February 22, those whose surname begins with the letters C, D, E and F will attend; on February 23, people with the surname G, H, I and J are immunized; February 24 surnames that begin with the letters from K to Ñ; February 25 O, P, Q, R and on Saturday February 26 the surnames that start from S to Z.

Venues for the third dose

The 16 municipalities will receive the inoculation at the same time, so the vaccination site will depend on the municipality in which the person resides. In this way, the Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center of the National Polytechnic Institute will be open to the inhabitants of Gustavo A. Madero and Azcapotzalco; Campo Marte for those who live in the Miguel Hidalgo, Álvaro Obregón, Cuauhtémoc, Benito Juárez and Iztapalapa mayoralties; the Sala de Armas in Ciudad Deportiva and the Palacio de los Deportes will receive the inhabitants of Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza, Cuauhtémoc, Benito Juárez and Iztapalapa; residents of this last mayor’s office will also be able to go to the Cuauhtémoc Center for Scientific and Technological Studies, known as Vocational 7 of the National Polytechnic Institute, this venue will only receive the inhabitants of Iztapalapa.

In addition, the Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences of the Secretary of the Navy and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine will be open to the mayors of Xochimilco, Tlalpan and Coyoacán; the University Olympic Stadium for the population of Coyoacán, Magdalena Contreras, Álvaro Obregón and Benito Juárez, with the exception of February 26, which will not serve.

The El Vergel Military Housing Unit will receive those who live in Iztapalapa and Tláhuac; and finally, the sports Villa Milpa Alta for the inhabitants of Milpa Alta, Xochimilco and Tláhuac.

Documents to receive the booster dose

You must bring proof of vaccination for the second dose, official identification, proof of address and the vaccination record that you can download on the My Vacuna site.

What vaccines will be applied

Although it has not been established which vaccines will be placed in each venue, the Mexico City Health Secretariat has reported that the population will be immunized with Sputnik V and AstraZeneca brand biologicals.

