Coronavirus Bulletin today: the Covid cases of March 21 – Chronicle

Rome, 21 March 2022 – I am 32,573 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 60,415. The victims they are 119 instead (yesterday they were 93). There are 218,216 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 370,466. The rate of positivity it is at 14.9%, down from 16.3% yesterday. On the other hand, 463 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 4 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 31. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,728, or 298 more than yesterday.

The prudence of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco confirms the analysis given yesterday by the Gimbe Foundation. “It is necessary prudence and progressiveness in the measures because you might even have to go back. Let’s say that this virus will still give us a hard time ”, he declared in the Agorà program on Rai3. “We will have an undulating trend with the presence of the disease depending on the season but we should take this over risk into account,” she added.

The employment of intensive care by Covid patients, on a daily basis, it is stable at 5% in Italy, compared to 37% reached exactly one year ago. The occupancy of the seats in the non-critical area departments, on the other hand, which on 20 March 2021 rose to 41%, is currently at 13% in Italy, but with particularly high values ​​in some regions of the Center-South, such as Calabria (32%), Umbria (28%), Basilicata (25%), Sicily (23%). This is indicated by the data (Agenas) of 20 March 2022. In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care units by patients with Covid-19 decreases in 5 regions: Calabria (6%), Marche (3%), Puglia (5%), Sardinia (10%), Tuscany (5%) and growing in the Pa Bolzano (4%). Instead, it is stable in 15 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (7%), Basilicata (4%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%) , Liguria (4%), Lombardy (3%), Molise 3%), Pa Trento (1%), Piedmont (4%), Sicily (7%), Umbria (7%), Valle d’Aosta (0% ) and Veneto (3%). The occupancy of beds in hospital wards in the medical area (called ‘non-critical’) by patients with Covid-19 drops on a daily basis in Calabria (to 32%) and Puglia (19%). While it grows in 8 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (20%), Basilicata (25%), Campania (15%), Marche (19%), Molise (15%), Pa Trento (6%), Piedmont (9 %), Valle d’Aosta (10%). It is stable in the remaining 11: Emilia Romagna (10%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Lazio (16%), Liguria (14%), Lombardy (8%), Bolzano (10%), Sardinia ( 20%), Sicily (23%), Tuscany (14%), Umbria (28%) and Veneto (7%).

“Today in the Lazio out of 8,561 molecular swabs and 22,008 unsanitary swabs, for a total of 30,569 swabs, 4,405 new positive cases are recorded (-3,008), 14 deaths (+7), 1,069 hospitalized (+51), 76 intensive care (+ 1) and +6,190 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 2,269 “. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

There are 3,500 new cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 19,119 tests, 4 new deaths recorded in today’s bulletin released by the Campania Region crisis unit (one occurred in the last 48 hours, 3 previously occurred but recorded yesterday. In Campania 34 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 599 Covid patients in hospital wards.

There are 2,544 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 22,751 swabs carried out, of which 11.1% was positive. In the last 24 hours, 15 people have died, for a total of 39,075 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 52 patients in intensive care, 5 fewer than yesterday; while the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards increases by 30, today at 904.

In Emilia Romagna there are 2,318 new cases of Coronavirus positivity, identified in the last 24 hours on the basis of 11,307 swabs, a lower number than usual, as happens at the weekend. There were also nine deaths. There are 39,102 active cases, 97.5% of which in home isolation. There are 52 people in intensive care, one more than yesterday, while in the other Covid wards there are 914 patients (+34).

The Crisis Unit of the Region Piedmont reported 2,315 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 8.3% of 28,037 swabs performed, of which 25,854 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 1,025,733, divided as follows on a provincial basis: 86,936 Alessandria, 47,166 Asti, 39,493 Biella, 135,023 Cuneo, 77,470 Novara, 544,669 Turin, 36,532 Vercelli, 37,326 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, as well as 5,095 residents outside the region but in charge of the Piedmontese health structures. The remaining 16,023 are under development and territorial assignment. There are 23 hospitalized in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 573 (-6 compared to yesterday). There are 48,142 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,233,039 (+28,037 compared to yesterday). I am 7, one of today, i deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region (please note that the cumulative updated data communicated daily also includes deaths that occurred in the previous days).

People who tested positive for Covid, in Calabria, that’s 2,134 more than yesterday. In the same period, 4 deaths were recorded. There were 15 admissions to hospital wards, while 12 people remain in intensive care without further hospitalization in the last 24 hours.

The new cases of Covid recorded in the 24 hours in Tuscany there are 2,105 out of 11,889 tests of which 5,199 molecular swabs and 6,690 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 17.71% (51.9% on first diagnoses). This is what was announced on social media by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. Compared to yesterday, the number of cases has more than halved (they were 4,577) as well as the data of the tests carried out (they were 27,063), consequently the rate is higher (it was 16.91%).

There are 1,938 new infections from Coronavirus today in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 4 more deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,421,583, while the currently positive ones are 66,301. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14,000 (14,045). In Veneto hospitals 429 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 28 in intensive care, as far as hospital structures are concerned. In community hospitals the positive patients are 103. Yesterday 1,941 doses of the vaccine were administered.

In the Marche the cumulative incidence rate continues to rise, reaching 1,162.71 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 1,152.79), compared to 1,055 new positives detected in the last 24 hours, equal to 46.2% of the 2,283 swabs analyzed in the diagnostic process , out of a total of 2,864 tampons, as always a lower number on holidays than the rest of the week. There are 221 symptomatic subjects, 328 close contacts of positive cases, 252 domestic contacts, 1 positive in the educational school setting, 1 in a work setting, 6 contacts in a social life environment. The province of Ancona totals 330 cases, that of Macerata 203, that of Ascoli Piceno 194, that of Pesaro Urbino 162, that of Fermo 124, as well as 42 cases from outside the region. The infection continues to circulate mostly in the age groups 25-44 years with 275 cases, and 45-59 years with 262, followed by 6-10 years with 106, and 60-69 years with 90 cases.

In Sardinia there are 854 new cases of contagion, in Abruzzo 832, in Umbria 764, in Liguria 599 and in Basilicata 521. In the Province of Bolzano the new positives recorded in the last 24 hours are 306, in Friuli Venezia Giulia 288, in Molise 150. There are 115 new cases in Trentino17 new infections in Valle d’Aosta.