Coronavirus, cases are growing: + 14.2% in seven days. Hospitalizations on the rise

For the fourth consecutive week, new infections from Covid increase in Piacentino. This is what emerges from the weekly report published today by the Ausl.

THE REPORT

In the period from March 28 to April 3, the positives went from 1,167 to 1,333, with a further increase of 14.2% compared to the previous seven days. The increase in cases is once again generalized: the Piacenza trend is comparable to that of Emilia-Romagna (+ 14.9%) while in Lombardy there is a + 2.9%. The national average, on the other hand, this week is negative and records a -4.4%. If we analyze the new positives out of 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be noted that Piacenza still has an incidence rate almost halved compared to the national average (469 compared to 812) and lower than the regional one (674).

PADS – In the last week the swabs also increased, rising to 8,110: the percentage of new positives compared to the number of tests performed still rises from 15.7% to 16.4%.

REST HOMES – In the Cra this week there are 12 new diagnoses among the guests, plus one among the operators. The growth in positive cases affects the number of people in isolation and quarantine, which went from 1,614 to 1,933.

USCA – On the other hand, recourse to the Usca, the special assistance continuity units, is stationary. The average daily calls are 43.7, with 306 citizens who have requested the intervention of the teams: the data are similar to those of the previous week.

HOSPITAL – At the moment, the repercussions on the hospital network are limited. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid is eight cases.

However, hospital admissions are on the rise. The weekly average is 73 cases compared to 43 in the previous week. On the other hand, the situation in intensive care is stationary, with two cases. The deaths of the week are four, all over eighty.

“We realize that this further increase in cases – is the appeal of Giuliana Bensa, interim general manager of the Piacenza Ausl – arrives in a phase of the pandemic perceived as by many as easing the precautionary measures. Instead, on behalf of all the health professionals still committed to dealing with the spread of the virus on a daily basis, I can only renew the invitation not to let your guard down “.

VACCINES – As far as vaccination is concerned, the activity is stable, with no significant progress in the coverage rate of the population. In the past week, 1,320 administrations were made; in large part it is III doses. The percentage of vaccinated compared to the vaccinable population over 12 is 90.3%.

At the moment, reservations are also limited: 105 people for the primary cycle, 1,255 for the booster, 79 for the fourth dose.

It should be remembered that, since last week, the network of vaccination centers has been reorganized with different opening days and hours for the 5 active sites: the information is available on the website www.covidpiacenza.it.

The sessions dedicated to the age group 5-11 are scheduled for 6 and 9 April, in the morning in the Arsenale.

As for the Novavax vaccine, two mornings of administration are scheduled on 6 and 11 April in the Arsenal.

FOURTH DOSE – With reference to the IV dose, citizens with frailty, aged 12 years and over, who have already completed the primary vaccination cycle with three doses after a minimum interval of at least four months (120 days) from the additional dose, can access the administration. It is possible to book an appointment by calling 800 651 941 or by going to one of the CUP counters in the area. It will be the vaccinating physician of the Vaccination Center in the medical history phase to carry out the clinical check on the eligibility for the fourth dose to proceed with the administration.