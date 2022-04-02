coronavirus cases in Florida increase by almost 16%

MIAMI – There was a nearly 16% increase in coronavirus infections in Florida during the week ending Thursday, according data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,137 new cases and 255 more deaths, according to the CDC. The state’s test positivity rate is 3%.

According to community levels of COVID-19 calculated by the CDC on Thursday, Florida’s level remains low. The US Department of Health and Human Services reported that about 71% of intensive care units were in use in Florida, but only about 2% had COVID-19 patients.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 73,200, including 10,765 in Miami-Dade and 5,789 in Broward, according the John Hopkins University.

The fatality rate in Florida is 1.3%, according FDOH’s March 25 report. The state agency now publishes biweekly reports.

In Broward County, cases increased 6.5%. and the positivity rate was 4.7%. Hospitalizations were low. As of Friday, Broward only had one COVID patient on a ventilator, according county data.

In Miami-Dade County, cases were up 21.5% and the positivity rate was 3.5%.

According According to a JHU analysis, Miami-Dade is the third county in the country with the most confirmed cases during the pandemic, only after Maricopa and Los Angeles.

CDC infectious disease experts have been tracking to the descendant of the Omicron variant, the BA.2. In anticipation of an increase in cases, the CDC recommends that people over the age of 50 and other vulnerable populations receive the second booster, a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on government resources available to the public during the pandemic, visit the new federal page.

