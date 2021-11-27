Coronavirus, cases in Munich increase: the government announces new health measures

Monk. Starting tomorrow, Saturday 27 November, new restrictive measures will be in force in the principality of Monaco to deal with the resurgence of infections from COVID-19. The new health measures, enacted by the Monegasque government to combat the pandemic, will be in effect until December 20, the day on which the Christmas holidays begin.

Particularly: from Saturday 27 November it will again be mandatory to wear the mask outdoors, at any time and anywhere in the Principality’s territory. The use of the mask is also restored for indoor sports (with the exception of competitions) and for sports at school.

From Monday 29 NovemberFurthermore, the validity of the PCR texts will pass from 72 to 24 hours. In both the public and private sectors it is strongly recommended to work remotely.

Also stop the consumption of standing cocktails in bars and restaurants. Dance and karaoke activities have also been suspended. School swimming lessons are suspended. Just as combat and contact sports are suspended.

The measures initially planned for 1 December brought forward to Monday 29 November:

– Everyone must present a valid health pass to consume restaurants and bars inside and on the terrace. This also applies to young people between 16 and 18 years old.

– The health pass will also be required to access the show rooms and meeting spaces. This concerns, among other things, the Opera, the Princess Grace Theater and the Grimaldi Forum.

– Given the epidemic rebound, the Government is considering extending the obligation of the Green Pass to all people who intervene in places where the pass is required for the public accessing it on December 15th. This concerns restaurants, bars, night clubs, the Louis II stadium, the Grimaldi Forum and the Opera.