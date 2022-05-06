Coronavirus cases on the rise in Los Angeles County | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Health

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles California.- After weeks of continuous decline in coronavirus cases, the Los Angeles Department of Health reported an increase in infections throughout the county.

This Thursday they registered 3,003 cases of coronavirus, 4 deaths and 244 hospitalizations from the virus. Just two days ago, 1,888 cases were reported, an increase of nearly 200%, according to the health department.

The spike in cases has been reported mostly in schools, both among employees and students in grades K-12, and has been blamed on spring break.

The director of health, Bárbara Ferrer, told Univision 34 Los Angeles that “I’m always worried when the numbers are going up, but now I know we have the means to stop this virus.”

Ferrer also said that “we have to be very careful and for that we have to be vaccinated, with the boosters, now is the time.” In addition, he assured that his team is “here with strength so that no one else dies.”

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, visited one of the areas with the lowest level of vaccination in South Los Angeles on Wednesday. “Right now we are in a very different period in this pandemic than a year ago. We have vaccines, boosters, rapid tests. We have more resources to protect critical cases,” said Walensky, who invited eligible people to receive the vaccine or booster. against coronavirus.

Walensky also said that they are monitoring the variant detected in South Africa. “We are in close contact with South Africa, there are BA.4 and BA.5 variants there. We have seen those variants here at very low levels.”

Second vaccine booster

Health officials remind that the coronavirus vaccine is the best protection against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the application of a second booster of the covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for those over 50 years of age and for those with compromised immune systems.

The Los Angeles County Health Department reported that Los Angeles County vaccination clinics offer ‘second booster doses’ to residents over the age of 50″. For more information I could visit the page: http://VaccinateLACounty.com.

