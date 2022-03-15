Coronavirus: China returns to confinements “like two years ago” and quarantines more than 36 million people

Jilin province has been one of the hardest hit by the outbreak in China.

Schools closed, teleworking and packages sprayed with disinfectant at the doors of the house.

The scenes that took place two years ago in China, in the harshest period of confinement that tried to stop the expansion of covid-19, have returned to some large cities in the Asian giant.

Millions of people across the country are now facing tough restrictions due to the rebound in coronavirus cases.

Among the areas affected by new measures are some neuralgic points of the country such as the technology hub Shenzhen and the megacity of Shanghai.

