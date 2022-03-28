Home News Coronavirus: decree to terminate state of emergency

The decree-law of 24 March 2022 published in the Official Journal. Urgent measures to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency. The law modifies the anti-Covid measures, gradually eliminating the restrictions currently in force starting from 1 April.

The state of emergency, approved by the Council of Ministers on 31 January 2020 and gradually extended, ends on 31 March 2022.

Here are the main steps.

Access to workplaces

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the basic green pass (vaccination, recovery, test).

From 1 May the green pass obligation will be eliminated.

Vaccination obligation for health professions and health workers

The vaccination obligation remains until 31 December 2022 with suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

Green pass for activities and services

The decree reshapes the use of the basic and reinforced green pass for activities and services.

In particular, from 1 April the obligation of the green pass for outdoor catering services and for local or regional public transport will fall.

School

As far as schools are concerned, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases.

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Masks

In addition to the provisions for schools, FFP2 masks are required until April 30 for:

means of transport (airplanes, trains, buses, rental services with driver, ski lifts)

shows open to the public that take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music and in other similar venues, sporting events and competitions

From 1 April in the workplace it will be sufficient to wear surgical masks. The same is true for domestic and family service workers.

The obligation to wear masks indoors remains, with the exception of private homes.

Quarantines and isolation

From 1 April only those who have contracted the virus will have to remain isolated at home.

Those who have had close contact with a positive case will have to apply the self-monitoring regime (FFP2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact ).