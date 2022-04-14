Coronavirus: Ecuador buries 48 unnamed dead two years after the worst covid crisis | Society

Soldiers carry corpses in cardboard boxes to the Parque de la Paz, in Guayaquil, in April 2020. JOSE SANCHEZ (AFP)

Two years ago, Guayaquil was baptized as the Wuhan of Ecuador. The corpses of those killed by coronavirus were piled up in any way in the morgues of public hospitals when they did not stay for days in the houses or on the streets until they were taken away by overflowing mortuary services. Those who died from covid-19 exceeded 35,400, but today the country is close to decreeing a return to normality. There are concerts, parties and teleworking has become exceptional again. However, not everyone can turn the page. Fifty families are still looking for the father, brother or uncle who took the pandemic without returning the body and another 55 corpses have been labeled NN (no name) because they have not been able to be identified nor have genetic matches been found with living relatives. There are more than 100 cases resulting from the chaos of those days in 2020 that still have an open wound.

“If they had put a bracelet on my dad, today we would know where he is,” reproaches Laura Lindao, one of those affected by the disorder in Guayaquil. She “sat in the wheelchair, they put him in the hospital and he never came out again.” He was admitted at 4:30 a.m. and the time of death is recorded at 4:45 a.m., but he never appeared in the official lists of the dead of covid-19 who were buried by the State. “The same anthropologist told me: ‘His father is not here, another family must have taken him away,” she says, still surprised. She underwent all the genetic tests, but she is still emotionally hollow. “I do want them to open every last body to find out which one is my father, to find out what happened to Galito.”

After two years, there are families without a body to bury but also bodies that have not been claimed by anyone. “There is also a large universe of families who firmly doubt that the body that is buried in the cemetery belongs to their relative,” says Billy Navarrete, executive secretary of the Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights. “Even during the preliminary investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered exhumations and in some cases they coincided and in others they did not,” he points out. The activist also recalls that the bodies of those who died in the Guasmo Sur public hospital were transferred to the Pascuales cemetery, on the outskirts of the tropical city of Guayaquil. “It was one of those that experienced the most disorder, that’s where most cases of missing persons arise,” he concludes.

Among the testimonies collected by the organization that Navarrete represents, there were cases that were certain that they had buried someone other than their relative, judging by “the space of the tombstones.” He was smaller than his relative in his lifetime, explains the Human Rights activist. “Let us remember that they never allowed witnesses to be in the cemeteries. The burial was done in complete secrecy, ”he denounces. The decisions of that time and the inconsistencies in the delivery of bodies are part of a fiscal investigation that has been going on for two years without having passed the investigation phase.

Greta Encalada also underwent the viacrucis to search for evidence of her sister María Dolores, but did not obtain any results. “From the fingerprint they went to the anthropologist, who asked me for my sister’s password and they still couldn’t identify her. He also tests DNA, ”she relates, still resigned. “They blamed the security guards.” When he said goodbye to her at the hospital, he took the precaution of taking a picture of her, but to no avail.

Since the beginning of the health and funeral emergency, the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights has documented more than 800 cases of missing bodies in Guayaquil alone. There were five hospitals involved. The one from Guasmo Sur came to apologize publicly, by court order, for his mishandling of the covid-19 crisis. That figure began to be refined as tests were carried out on the bodies in the Legal Medicine Service. Until 55 NN corpses remained. Of them, 48 have been recently buried in an act covered by the same secrecy that surrounded the graves two years ago. No family member attended nor was any symbolic act convened. “We fear that they intend to close the case. The prosecution has not said that the investigation will be shelved, but not everything that could be done has been done,” Navarrete reproaches. The other seven deceased who are still in the morgue are yet to complete paperwork.

Gabriela Díaz is the deputy director of the National Legal Medicine Service and defends that all avenues to identify the bodies have been exhausted. They initially received 234 corpses with no signs of identity or families claiming them. According to Díaz, 173 were identified either by fingerprints or by anthropological traits -such as tattoos, prostheses, scars or marks on the body- or, ultimately, by genetic tests. “Collation is always needed,” says the official. In other words, you have to know who they could presumably be in order to go and compare the samples. Biological samples and genetic profiles were extracted from all the bodies, but, emphasizes the deputy director of Legal Medicine, there were cases of elderly people where there was no reference relative. Direct family members were exhumed to obtain this comparison.

After all, there were still 55 deceased who lacked any type of match and who received the category of NN. “All the burials have been individual,” says Díaz. On the reason for the secret burial of the 48 bodies two years later, he clarifies that it is the Prosecutor’s Office that had to notify all parties.

