Coronavirus Emilia Romagna today, the covid bulletin March 26, 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 26 March 2022 – Omicron, whether it is 1 or 2, seems to slow down the curve covid infections in Emilia Romagna. There are 4,080 (yesterday there were 4,408) new cases detected in today’s bulletin, with 10 victims compared to 13 yesterday. Active cases are also slowing down, ie people currently positive, which increase by 862 units (yesterday +1.716). There was a slight decrease in admissions to intensive care units (-2) but on an increase in those in non-critical wards (+36).

The new variant, in fact, it affects the upper respiratory tract and does not affect the lungs, without causing that bilateral pneumonia that caused so much problems and deaths in the first wave. Even if, experts warn, it is necessary to keep the elderly and frail people closely monitored and to avoid outbreaks in the Cra at all costs. Meanwhile, April 1 is fast approaching, the day when the rules for the green pass change radically. And, again on April 1st, the rules in the school will also change.

Covid, today’s bulletin in Emilia Romagna

The new cases of coronavirus recorded by today’s bolelttuino of the Region are therefore slightly decreasing. There are 4,080 new infections against 4,408 yesterday. The victims are 10 (yesterday 13). THE active cases, that is the actual patients, are 46,862 (+862). Of these, 97.8% are people in isolation at home because they have minor symptoms. THE tampons processed are 21,546, with a 18.9% positivity ratewith an average age of 41.9 years. People as a whole heal I’m 3,208 more compared to yesterday

The contagion map

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 892 new cases (out of a total of 260,937 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (660 out of 195.184), Reggio Emilia (506 out of 139,089); then Ravenna (387 out of 116.105), Parma (350 out of 102,841), Ferrara (330 out of 87,052), Rimini (274 out of 122,954), Cesena (234 out of 71,225); so Forlì (179 out of 59,533), Piacenza (153 out of 67,625) and finally the Imola district with 115 new positive cases out of a total of 38,948 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospitalizations

In the medical departments there are 993 covid positive patients (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.8%), with an average age of 74.3 years. In intensive care I’m 40 (-2 compared to yesterday, -4.8%), the average age is 66.6 years: 1 year Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 5 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 2 a Modena (unchanged); 15 a Bologna (unchanged from yesterday); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 1 y Ferrara (-1); 5 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 6 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

The dead

Unfortunately, there are 10 deaths: 1 in the province of Parma (a 74-year-old woman), 3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (three women aged 81, 83 and 84), 2 in the province of Modena (a woman and a man both 89 years old), 2 in Imola district (a woman and a man both 86 years old), 2 in the province of Ferrara (two men aged 66 and 84 respectively). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna, Bologna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

Today’s bulletin in Italy

Yesterday, in Italy, 75,616 were recorded against 81,811 on Thursday. The deaths were 146, the intensive care was stable at 447 patients. As soon as new data becomes available, we will publish it in this section.

The third dose

The efficacy of the vaccine (percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated) in the Omicron prevalence period (starting from January 3, 2022) in preventing cases of severe disease is equal to 73% in vaccinated with full course from less than 90 years days, 76% in vaccinated with a complete cycle of 91 and 120 days, and 76% in vaccinated persons who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days; equal to 91% in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster. This is what emerges from the extended report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) with the data of the integrated surveillance of cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, updated on 23/03/2022 and published yesterday. In preventing the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection it is instead equal to 50% within 90 days from the completion of the vaccination course, 42% between 91 and 120 days, and 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination course, and equal 70% in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster.