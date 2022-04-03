Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Friday 1 April 2022

Today’s bulletin of the provincial health services agency unfortunately today records a death from Covid-19 in Trentino: it is a woman over ninety vaccinated, with other pathologies. The death occurred in the hospital.

There are a total of 383 new cases today: 18 molecular positive cases (out of 179 tests carried out) and 365 antigenic cases (out of 3,533 tests

carried out). The molecular then confirm 1 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.

Hospitals register 60 covid patients, 3 of whom are in resuscitation. Yesterday 7 new hospitalizations and 5 were registered

resignation. The active cases in our territory are 4,190, 58 less than yesterday, while the healed increased by 437 units, for a total of 144,235 since the beginning of the pandemic.

