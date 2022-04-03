Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Friday 1 April 2022
Today’s bulletin of the provincial health services agency unfortunately today records a death from Covid-19 in Trentino: it is a woman over ninety vaccinated, with other pathologies. The death occurred in the hospital.
There are a total of 383 new cases today: 18 molecular positive cases (out of 179 tests carried out) and 365 antigenic cases (out of 3,533 tests
carried out). The molecular then confirm 1 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.
Hospitals register 60 covid patients, 3 of whom are in resuscitation. Yesterday 7 new hospitalizations and 5 were registered
resignation. The active cases in our territory are 4,190, 58 less than yesterday, while the healed increased by 437 units, for a total of 144,235 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Covid_19 vaccination campaign [
Archivio Ufficio stampa PAT]
These are the new cases broken down by age group:
9 between 0-2 years
8 in 3-5 years
10 between 6-10 years
16 between 11-13 years
18 between 14-18 years
93 between 19-39 years
106 between 40-59 years
55 between 60-69 years
39 between 70-79 years
29 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday the classes with suspension of teaching in the presence were 7. The vaccines administered reached 1,205,286, of which 427,133 second doses and 328,055 third doses.
(sil.me)