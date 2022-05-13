Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Friday 13 May 2022

Fortunately, the daily bulletin of the provincial agency for health services today does not record any deaths from Covid-19 in Trentino and reports 303 new cases out of 1,885 swabs. 9 cases were positive for the molecular (out of 120 tests carried out) and 294 for the antigenic (out of 1,765 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm zero positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.

There are 60 hospitalized patients, of which 2 are in resuscitation. Yesterday 7 new hospitalizations and 8 discharges were recorded. There are 13 fewer active cases in Trentino, for a total of 3,021.