Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Friday 6 May 2022
Zero deaths and 303 new infections on over 2,100 swabs. These are the data on Covid reported in today’s bulletin of the provincial health services company.
In detail, the 303 new cases result from 11 detected on the molecular (out of 332 tests carried out) and 292 on the antigenic (out of 1,801 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 5 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.
The hospitalized patients are 65 (-6) of which 2 in resuscitation (data unchanged). Yesterday 7 new hospitalizations and 13 discharges were registered. 23 fewer active cases in our province, for a total of 3,472.
Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]
This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:
7 between 0-2 years
4 in 3-5 years
14 between 6-10 years
11 between 11-13 years
10 between 14-18 years
75 between 19-39 years
84 between 40-59 years
29 between 60-69 years
38 between 70-79 years
31 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday there were no classes with provisions for suspension of teaching in presence. The vaccines administered are 1,217,117 of which 427,980 second doses and 338,748 third doses. The healed are 321 more, for a total of 157,916 since the beginning of the pandemic.
(B.C)