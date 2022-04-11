Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Monday 11 April 2022

This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:

7 between 0-2 years

3 in 3-5 years

8 between 6-10 years

5 between 11-13 years

2 between 14-18 years

32 between 19-39 years

52 between 40-59 years

20 between 60-69 years

10 between 70-79 years

6 aged 80 and over.

Yesterday the classes with suspension of teaching in the presence were 7. The vaccines administered reached 1,208,285, of which 427,461 second doses and 330,629 third doses. The healed are 202 more than yesterday, for a total of 148,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.