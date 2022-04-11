Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Monday 11 April 2022
Unfortunately, the week opens with the news of a death due to Covid-19 in Trentino: it is a 90-year-old woman, vaccinated and with other pathologies who was hospitalized in an intermediate structure, confirms the daily bulletin of the Provincial Company for services sanitary.
There are 5 new molecular positive cases (out of 105 tests carried out) and 140 antigenic cases (out of 1,458 tests carried out). The molecular then confirm 4 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests. As for hospitalizations, the patients currently in hospital are 62, of which 3 are in resuscitation; yesterday 2 new hospitalizations and 3 discharges were registered. The cases currently active in our territory are 4,144, 58 less than yesterday.
Covid_19 vaccination campaign [
Archivio Ufficio stampa PAT]
This is the breakdown of new cases by age group:
7 between 0-2 years
3 in 3-5 years
8 between 6-10 years
5 between 11-13 years
2 between 14-18 years
32 between 19-39 years
52 between 40-59 years
20 between 60-69 years
10 between 70-79 years
6 aged 80 and over.
Yesterday the classes with suspension of teaching in the presence were 7. The vaccines administered reached 1,208,285, of which 427,461 second doses and 330,629 third doses. The healed are 202 more than yesterday, for a total of 148,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.
(sil.me)