Coronavirus, from the bulletin of Monday 7 March 2022

Unfortunately, the week of Trentino returned to the white zone with the news of three deaths, two of which occurred in hospital: these are two men around the age of 80 and a woman over ninety. The deceased were vaccinated and suffered from other diseases.

On the contagion front, the positive cases today are 117: 9 to the molecular (out of 155 tests carried out) and 108 to the antigenic (out of 1,440 tests

carried out). The molecular then confirm 4 positivity intercepted in the past few days by the rapid tests.

There are 61 hospitalized patients, 3 of whom are in resuscitation. Yesterday 10 new hospitalizations and 2 discharges were registered.